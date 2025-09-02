Perbak Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 15,630 iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF $ITA

Perbak Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,000. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Perbak Capital Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,012,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3,944.2% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 124,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,058,000 after acquiring an additional 121,403 shares during the period. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,539,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,784,000 after acquiring an additional 65,889 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,125,000.

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $198.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.65 and a 200-day moving average of $171.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $129.14 and a 12 month high of $198.47.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

