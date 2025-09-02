First Manhattan CO. LLC. Has $6.41 Million Position in Capital Southwest Corporation $CSWC

First Manhattan CO. LLC. lessened its holdings in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 287,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,814 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s holdings in Capital Southwest were worth $6,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 30.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 134,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 31,299 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Capital Southwest in the first quarter worth $259,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 10,182 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 28.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter worth $475,000. 23.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSWC. Citigroup upgraded shares of Capital Southwest to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. JMP Securities raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.30.

Capital Southwest Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $22.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.69 and its 200-day moving average is $21.72. Capital Southwest Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.46 and a 52-week high of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company had revenue of $55.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.36 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 39.95% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest Corporation will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital Southwest Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a $0.1934 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.1%. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is presently 140.61%.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalizations and growth capital investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.