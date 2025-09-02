Franklin Electric Co., Inc. $FELE Shares Purchased by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 340.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,496 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $4,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FELE. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the first quarter valued at about $41,837,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 13,673.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 192,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,076,000 after purchasing an additional 191,150 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the first quarter valued at about $7,798,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 241.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 73,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 51,903 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 430,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,924,000 after purchasing an additional 51,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FELE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Electric

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 10,036 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total transaction of $983,829.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,171 shares in the company, valued at $801,003.13. The trade was a 55.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Wathen sold 24,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $2,066,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FELE opened at $97.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.45. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.87 and a twelve month high of $111.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.07.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $587.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.61 million. Franklin Electric has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.950-4.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 27.39%.

Franklin Electric announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, June 13th that permits the company to buyback 1,200,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

