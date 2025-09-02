Chiron Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 790.0% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $547.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price target (up from $550.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $542.00 price target (down from $580.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $3,793,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 201,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,964,243.54. This represents a 3.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $368,706.33. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,819,575.04. The trade was a 8.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,536 shares of company stock valued at $8,306,857. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $589.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a twelve month low of $426.24 and a twelve month high of $600.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $552.40 and its 200-day moving average is $510.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.13.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.27. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 9.74%.The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.36 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.06%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

