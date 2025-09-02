Chiron Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,092 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. HSBC raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Broadcom from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Arete Research raised Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.79.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.88, for a total transaction of $2,528,800.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 789,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,720,577.92. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total value of $125,739,356.34. Following the sale, the director directly owned 38,188,575 shares in the company, valued at $10,132,574,604.75. This trade represents a 1.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 830,516 shares of company stock worth $217,286,457. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Stock Down 3.6%

AVGO stock opened at $297.39 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.90 and a twelve month high of $317.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 111.38, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $288.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.11.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%.The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 88.39%.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.