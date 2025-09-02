Ithaca Energy (LON:ITH) Trading Down 11.3% – Should You Sell?

Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH – Get Free Report) dropped 11.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 197 ($2.67) and last traded at GBX 210.57 ($2.85). Approximately 117,608,313 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5,079% from the average daily volume of 2,270,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 237.50 ($3.22).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Ithaca Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 20th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 176.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 153.06. The company has a market capitalization of £3.47 billion and a PE ratio of -3,051.80.

Ithaca Energy is a leading UK independent exploration and production company focused on the UK North Sea with a strong track record of material value creation. In recent years, the Company has been focused on growing its portfolio of assets through both organic investment programmes and acquisitions and has seen a period of significant M&A driven growth centred upon two transformational acquisitions.

