Perbak Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 30,716 Mueller Water Products $MWA

Perbak Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 30,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000. Mueller Water Products comprises approximately 0.6% of Perbak Capital Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 153,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after buying an additional 30,862 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 15,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 70,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 13,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mueller Water Products

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Brian C. Healy acquired 1,110 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.74 per share, for a total transaction of $27,461.40. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 15,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,160.20. This represents a 7.59% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 24,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $627,730.75. Following the transaction, the director owned 86,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,162.45. This represents a 21.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,914 shares of company stock worth $889,727 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $26.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Mueller Water Products has a 1-year low of $19.23 and a 1-year high of $28.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.29.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $380.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.82 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 10.67%.Mueller Water Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Mueller Water Products has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Further Reading

