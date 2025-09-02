AWH Capital L.P. Has $7.23 Million Stake in Evolus, Inc. $EOLS

AWH Capital L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,400 shares during the period. Evolus accounts for approximately 10.5% of AWH Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. AWH Capital L.P. owned 0.93% of Evolus worth $7,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolus during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 988.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Evolus alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on EOLS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Evolus from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Evolus from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evolus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Evolus Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ EOLS opened at $7.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.00, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $493.51 million, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.07. Evolus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $17.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brady Stewart acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $204,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 88,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,449.78. This trade represents a 51.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Albert G. White III acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.45 per share, with a total value of $189,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 50,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,072.10. The trade was a 65.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 133,627 shares of company stock worth $1,325,764 in the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Evolus Profile

(Free Report)

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.