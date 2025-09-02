Garrett Motion Inc. $GTX is AWH Capital L.P.’s 7th Largest Position

AWH Capital L.P. lowered its position in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 543,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,865 shares during the period. Garrett Motion accounts for about 6.6% of AWH Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. AWH Capital L.P.’s holdings in Garrett Motion were worth $4,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GTX. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in Garrett Motion during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Garrett Motion by 185.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Garrett Motion during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Garrett Motion by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Garrett Motion by 41.6% during the first quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 23,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on GTX shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Garrett Motion in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Research cut shares of Garrett Motion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Garrett Motion in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Garrett Motion in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garrett Motion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Garrett Motion Price Performance

GTX stock opened at $12.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.01. Garrett Motion Inc. has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $13.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.56.

Garrett Motion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Garrett Motion’s payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $6,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 20,623,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,878,061.44. The trade was a 2.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Centerbridge Credit Partners M sold 9,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $110,430,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 4,740,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,166,781.63. The trade was a 65.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,907,224 shares of company stock valued at $157,275,679. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Garrett Motion

(Free Report)

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.