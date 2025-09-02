Perbak Capital Partners LLP Makes New $342,000 Investment in Agree Realty Corporation $ADC

Perbak Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Agree Realty by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,913,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,151,183,000 after buying an additional 363,681 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 10.7% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,431,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,723,000 after acquiring an additional 234,641 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 17.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,338,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,487,000 after acquiring an additional 353,884 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,695,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,860,000 after acquiring an additional 49,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,581,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,049,000 after acquiring an additional 31,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 4,108 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.15 per share, with a total value of $296,392.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 633,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,675,279. This represents a 0.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 6,950 shares of company stock worth $501,296. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ADC. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Agree Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agree Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:ADC opened at $72.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 43.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.56. Agree Realty Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $79.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.30.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 28.16%.The firm had revenue of $175.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Agree Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.290-4.320 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Agree Realty Corporation will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 182.74%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

