Abbott Laboratories $ABT Shares Acquired by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,796 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kelly Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 152,719 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $17,274,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Edge Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,418,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,507,268 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $199,939,000 after buying an additional 501,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT opened at $132.59 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $110.86 and a one year high of $141.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.36. The stock has a market cap of $230.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.320 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ABT. William Blair raised shares of Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.47.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ABT

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total value of $746,752.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,862,453.65. This represents a 9.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.