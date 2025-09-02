GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Decreases Stake in Global Payments Inc. $GPN

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. cut its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $725,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Dara L. Steele-Belkin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 30,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,318. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.21.

View Our Latest Analysis on Global Payments

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of GPN opened at $88.88 on Tuesday. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.93 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.94. The company has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.48%.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.