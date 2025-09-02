Royal Bank of Canada Sells 337,641 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV $BUD

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,952,079 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 337,641 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $243,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 18th. BNP Paribas raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.10 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $62.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.64. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $45.94 and a 52 week high of $72.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.19 and a 200-day moving average of $64.79.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 12.16%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

