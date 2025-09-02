Quarry LP Boosts Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. $YUM

Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 16,628.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 14,795.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 769,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,137,000 after buying an additional 764,637 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth $97,453,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,109,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,367,427,000 after buying an additional 483,918 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 28.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,940,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $305,286,000 after buying an additional 430,511 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $43,944,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $164.00 target price on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Melius assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price (down from $167.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.23.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

YUM stock opened at $146.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.17. The company has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.73. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.13 and a 1-year high of $163.30.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 56.02%.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 2,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total value of $296,121.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,154.90. The trade was a 62.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 12,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total transaction of $1,811,492.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,663. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

