2,370 Shares in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF $XMHQ Purchased by Betterment LLC

Betterment LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 51.6% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000.

NYSEARCA XMHQ opened at $104.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.55. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.03. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $80.60 and a 1 year high of $109.79.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

