MAI Capital Management Increases Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF $SHV

MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $572,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $388,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 169,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,707,000 after purchasing an additional 32,301 shares during the period. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.49 on Tuesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.91 and a fifty-two week high of $110.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.28.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3876 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.37.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

