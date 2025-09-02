Calton & Associates Inc. Takes $215,000 Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. DRW Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 170.5% in the 1st quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,173 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,853,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,814 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 9,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 95 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.58, for a total value of $5,750,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 358,722 shares in the company, valued at $91,682,168.76. This represents a 5.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.12, for a total value of $627,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 158,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,853,497.36. This trade represents a 1.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,418,410 shares of company stock worth $575,342,737 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.31.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $251.99 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.61 and a 12 month high of $276.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $241.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $283.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.61.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 14.53%.T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 33.21%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

