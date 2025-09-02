15,898 Shares in Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A Bought by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of A. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,506,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 14,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 6,558 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,412,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,508 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $177,099.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 37,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,397,893.12. This trade represents a 3.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Leerink Partners raised their target price on Agilent Technologies to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Agilent Technologies to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

A opened at $125.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.24. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.43 and a 1 year high of $153.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.30.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 17.97%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.560-5.590 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.600 EPS. Analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.