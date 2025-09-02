Graham Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in United Natural Foods, Inc. $UNFI

Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 99.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,331 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,886,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,842,000 after acquiring an additional 110,608 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in United Natural Foods by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,433,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,666,000 after buying an additional 415,700 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $24,171,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in United Natural Foods by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 881,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,087,000 after buying an additional 242,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in United Natural Foods by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 756,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,662,000 after buying an additional 118,817 shares during the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $28.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $34.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.58 and a beta of 0.90.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.22. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. United Natural Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.900 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UNFI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $24.00 price objective on shares of United Natural Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.13.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

