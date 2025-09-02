Family Office Research LLC Takes Position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF $DBMF

Family Office Research LLC bought a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000. Family Office Research LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2,027.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,848 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $213,000.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.5%

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock opened at $25.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.53. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $24.52 and a 12-month high of $28.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Profile

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

