Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. trimmed its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 343,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,288 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $9,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 204.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 862,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,560,000 after purchasing an additional 579,549 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 404.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 105,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 84,262 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 206.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 76,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 51,696 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $783,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $27.92 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.86.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

