Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. $FNF

Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. cut its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,433,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 8,302.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 626,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,783,000 after acquiring an additional 619,197 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,001,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,785,000 after acquiring an additional 588,113 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,946,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,302,000 after acquiring an additional 568,013 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,037,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $59.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.02. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $66.72. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.24). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 7.93%.The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.76%.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.20.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

