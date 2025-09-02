Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. Sells 4,326 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,326 shares during the quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 81,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 27,259 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $622,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,237,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $362,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bearing Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VWO opened at $51.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.52. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $52.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

