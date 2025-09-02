Family Office Research LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Family Office Research LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 46.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Family Office Research LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $342,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $384,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3,609.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,042,000 after acquiring an additional 38,870 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $445.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $436.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $399.25. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $308.67 and a 12 month high of $452.81.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

