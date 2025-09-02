iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW Shares Sold by Family Office Research LLC

Family Office Research LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the quarter. Family Office Research LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Embree Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $114.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.04. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.31 and a 1-year high of $116.39.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

