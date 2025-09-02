Replimune Group, Inc. $REPL Shares Bought by MPM Bioimpact LLC

MPM Bioimpact LLC raised its position in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 987,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,036 shares during the period. Replimune Group accounts for 1.7% of MPM Bioimpact LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. MPM Bioimpact LLC’s holdings in Replimune Group were worth $9,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of REPL. Tang Capital Management LLC grew its position in Replimune Group by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 2,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its position in shares of Replimune Group by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,065,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,007,000 after buying an additional 931,223 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Replimune Group by 352.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,096,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,282,000 after buying an additional 854,346 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the first quarter worth approximately $6,546,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Replimune Group by 156.6% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 854,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,346,000 after buying an additional 521,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

Replimune Group Stock Performance

Shares of REPL opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.90. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.94 and a quick ratio of 6.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Replimune Group ( NASDAQ:REPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.12). Equities research analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

REPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $31.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Replimune Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Replimune Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Replimune Group

Insider Transactions at Replimune Group

In other Replimune Group news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 9,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total value of $49,156.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 134,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,556.16. This trade represents a 6.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Replimune Group

(Free Report)

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.