Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. Has $24.26 Million Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY

Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises about 3.7% of Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $24,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Aviso Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MDY opened at $595.16 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $458.82 and a 1 year high of $624.13. The company has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $579.89 and a 200-day moving average of $553.29.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.