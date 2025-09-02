Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 4,396 Shares of Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST

Nomura Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,396 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth $29,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 37.1% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 21.2% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MNST. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $68.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 10,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $637,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 51,191 shares in the company, valued at $3,262,402.43. This trade represents a 16.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $62.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.83. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 1 year low of $45.70 and a 1 year high of $66.75.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.