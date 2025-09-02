Vident Advisory LLC Buys 4,944 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 33.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 145.3% in the 1st quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.39.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $131.91 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $90.06 and a one year high of $150.27.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%.The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 45.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

