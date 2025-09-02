Unisphere Establishment Has $9.44 Million Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Unisphere Establishment grew its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Unisphere Establishment’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $9,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,988,000 after buying an additional 8,547 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 435,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,681,000 after purchasing an additional 14,273 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $651,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In related news, EVP Gregg Brummer sold 7,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $1,716,651.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,796.40. This trade represents a 64.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 4,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $234.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,246.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 109,816,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,797,072,005.12. This represents a 0.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. Melius started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Monday, June 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Republic Services from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Republic Services from $257.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group set a $260.00 price target on Republic Services and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Republic Services from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.17.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $234.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $73.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.07. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.60 and a 52 week high of $258.75.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.97%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Republic Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-6.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 34.32%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

