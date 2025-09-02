Head to Head Analysis: UWM (NYSE:UWMC) vs. Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) and UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Zillow Group has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UWM has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.3% of Zillow Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of UWM shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Zillow Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 94.1% of UWM shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zillow Group 1 11 13 0 2.48 UWM 0 5 1 0 2.17

Zillow Group currently has a consensus target price of $85.62, suggesting a potential upside of 5.08%. UWM has a consensus target price of $5.54, suggesting a potential downside of 2.52%. Given Zillow Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zillow Group is more favorable than UWM.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zillow Group and UWM”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zillow Group $2.24 billion 8.83 -$112.00 million ($0.26) -313.38 UWM $2.16 billion 4.20 $14.40 million ($0.05) -113.70

UWM has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zillow Group. Zillow Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UWM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Zillow Group and UWM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zillow Group -2.60% -1.26% -1.04% UWM 0.48% -5.56% -0.72%

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc. operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services. In addition, the company's brand portfolio includes Zillow Premier Agent, Zillow Home Loans, Zillow Rentals, Trulia, StreetEasy, HotPads, and Out East; and a suite of marketing software and technology solutions for the real estate industry, including ShowingTime+, Spruce, and Follow Up Boss. Zillow Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

