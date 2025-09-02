EP Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 144,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $27,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,431,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $420,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQM opened at $234.81 on Tuesday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $165.72 and a 12 month high of $240.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $231.76 and a 200-day moving average of $213.01. The company has a market cap of $56.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.3161 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

