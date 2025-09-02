Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF $PZA Shares Purchased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,452,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,484 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $33,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZA. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1,164.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 374,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,835,000 after buying an additional 344,608 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 598,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,121,000 after buying an additional 60,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 185,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 55,367 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PZA opened at $22.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.59. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $24.34.

About Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

