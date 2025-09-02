Chiron Capital Management LLC Sells 1,350 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. $EPD

Chiron Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners makes up about 2.1% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $71,052,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 41,326,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,410,891,000 after buying an additional 1,967,188 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,347,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $148,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,768 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 293.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,018,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,927,000 after buying an additional 1,506,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,546,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $330,739,000 after buying an additional 851,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. TD Cowen began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded Enterprise Products Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director William C. Montgomery purchased 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $504,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 136,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,319,826. This trade represents a 13.23% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.35 per share, for a total transaction of $470,250.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 158,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,971,671.10. This trade represents a 10.45% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $32.15 on Tuesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63. The stock has a market cap of $69.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.75.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 10.71%.The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.8%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 81.04%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.