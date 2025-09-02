Contrasting ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) & Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ)

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Free Report) and Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares ITV and Townsquare Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ITV N/A N/A N/A Townsquare Media 7.93% -56.87% 3.43%

Volatility & Risk

ITV has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Townsquare Media has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Earnings and Valuation

ITV pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Townsquare Media pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.3%. Townsquare Media pays out 39.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Townsquare Media has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Townsquare Media is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares ITV and Townsquare Media”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ITV $4.46 billion 0.93 $521.38 million N/A N/A Townsquare Media $450.98 million 0.26 -$10.93 million $2.02 3.50

ITV has higher revenue and earnings than Townsquare Media.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.4% of ITV shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.7% of Townsquare Media shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of ITV shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.2% of Townsquare Media shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ITV and Townsquare Media, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ITV 1 3 0 0 1.75 Townsquare Media 0 0 2 0 3.00

Townsquare Media has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 140.62%. Given Townsquare Media’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Townsquare Media is more favorable than ITV.

Summary

Townsquare Media beats ITV on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ITV

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include sports, drama, entertainment, factual, and news for its own channels and other broadcasters. The segment also operates as an unscripted independent producer of content in the United States; and produces content for local broadcasters and international OTT platforms in Canada, Australia, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Denmark. In addition, this segment engages in licensing its finished programmes, formats, and third-party content internationally, as well as finances productions. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts and streams various contents on its family of free-to-air TV channels; and offers television advertising services. The company also delivers content through linear television broadcasting, as well as on the ITV Hub, BritBox UK, ITVX, catch up services on pay platforms, and through direct content deals. In addition, this segment offers online advertising, HD digital channel on pay platform, and ITV Premium subscription services. The company was founded in 1955 is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc. operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services. The Digital Advertising segment provides digital advertising on its owned and operated, digital programmatic advertising, and data analytics and management platform. The Broadcast Advertising segment engages in the sale of advertising on local radio stations to local, regional, and national spot advertisers, as well as national network advertisers. It also owns and operates live events, including concerts, expositions, and other experiential events; and operates local media under the WYRK.com, WJON.com, and NJ101.5.com brands, as well as national music under the XXLmag.com, TasteofCountry.com, UltimateClassicRock.com, and Loudwire.com brands. The company was formerly known as Regent Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Townsquare Media, Inc. in May 2010. Townsquare Media, Inc. is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

