EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 12,903 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF $KRE

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,903 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $24,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cascade Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Down 0.0%

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $65.51 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $47.06 and a twelve month high of $70.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.10.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.