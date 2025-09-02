Contour Asset Management LLC Purchases 267,994 Shares of Carvana Co. $CVNA

Contour Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 71.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 643,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267,994 shares during the period. Carvana accounts for about 5.4% of Contour Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Contour Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $134,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Carvana by 961.5% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Carvana by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Carvana during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $371.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 4.00. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.39 and a fifty-two week high of $413.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.05 billion, a PE ratio of 93.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 3.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carvana

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. Carvana had a return on equity of 40.57% and a net margin of 3.46%.The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.71, for a total transaction of $3,707,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 496,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,035,272.40. This trade represents a 1.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,750,257 shares of company stock worth $965,696,611. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVNA. Wall Street Zen raised Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Carvana in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $329.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Carvana from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Carvana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.47.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

