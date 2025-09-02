3,091 Shares in Bunge Global SA $BG Acquired by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Bunge Global by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,346,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,756,000 after purchasing an additional 859,733 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Bunge Global by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,329,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,446,000 after purchasing an additional 122,931 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bunge Global by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,603,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,552,000 after acquiring an additional 101,586 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Bunge Global by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,261,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,131,000 after acquiring an additional 317,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Bunge Global by 443.2% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,215,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,503,000 after acquiring an additional 991,607 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Insider Activity at Bunge Global

In other news, Director Christopher Mahoney acquired 5,000 shares of Bunge Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.73 per share, with a total value of $408,650.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 7,164 shares in the company, valued at $585,513.72. This trade represents a 231.05% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:BG opened at $84.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.93 and its 200-day moving average is $77.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.07. Bunge Global SA has a 52 week low of $67.40 and a 52 week high of $101.81. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.67.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.12. Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Bunge Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.750-7.750 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Bunge Global Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.