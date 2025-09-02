PDT Partners LLC Buys New Shares in JetBlue Airways Corporation $JBLU

PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 775,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,736,000. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.22% of JetBlue Airways at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 201.7% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 15,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 10,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup set a $5.00 price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group set a $3.00 price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut shares of JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.16.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.87. JetBlue Airways Corporation has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $8.31.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 15.59%. Research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Corporation will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

