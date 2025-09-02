254 Shares in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Purchased by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $103.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.99. The company has a market cap of $87.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.60. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.11 and a 52-week high of $104.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 181.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.55 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Argus assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.40.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $500,303.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,925.32. This trade represents a 63.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Shari Lynne Reaves sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total transaction of $207,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 12,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,467.06. The trade was a 13.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,635 shares of company stock worth $12,740,916. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

