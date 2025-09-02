Head to Head Contrast: Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE) & StarHub (OTCMKTS:SRHBY)

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.2% of Charge Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of Charge Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Charge Enterprises and StarHub’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charge Enterprises -5.76% -136.79% -20.11% StarHub N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Charge Enterprises and StarHub”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charge Enterprises $641.37 million 0.17 -$30.35 million ($0.20) -2.50 StarHub N/A N/A N/A $2.08 4.74

StarHub has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Charge Enterprises. Charge Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than StarHub, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

StarHub beats Charge Enterprises on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Charge Enterprises

Charge Enterprises Inc. operates as an electrical, broadband, and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure company. The company provides clients with end-to-end project management services, including advising, designing, engineering, acquiring and installing equipment, monitoring, servicing, and maintenance. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Telecommunications. The Infrastructure segment offers broadband and wireless, electrical contracting, electric vehicle charging, and fleet services. The Telecommunications segment provides internet-protocol-based and time-division multiplexing access for transport of long-distance voice and data minutes; domestic switching and related peripheral equipment services, and carrier-grade routers and switches for internet and circuit-based services, as well as connection of voice calls and data services. The company was formerly known as TransWorld Holdings Inc and changed its name to Charge Enterprises, Inc. in January 2021. Charge Enterprises, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in New York, New York. On March 7, 2024, Charge Enterprises, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About StarHub

StarHub Ltd provides communications, entertainment, and digital solutions for individuals and corporations in Singapore. It operates through two segments, Telecommunications and Cyber Security. The company provides television subscription and broadcasting services; broadband access, high speed wholesale broadband, and information security systems integration services; and security consultancy services; and information security and network security surveillance services. It also engages in computer systems integration, other professional, scientific, and technical activities; development and supply of data security products and components; provision of information security and network security surveillance services; sale of information technology security related products; distribution, sale, and servicing and rental of computer hardware, software, and related equipment, as well as provision of installation and maintenance services. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Singapore. StarHub Ltd is a subsidiary of Asia Mobile Holdings Pte. Ltd.

