Atreides Management LP Purchases 596,359 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Atreides Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 123.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,078,693 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 596,359 shares during the period. Deckers Outdoor makes up approximately 3.7% of Atreides Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Atreides Management LP’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $120,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1,998.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,163,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $130,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,516 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth $97,935,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 4,770.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 641,082 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,679,000 after purchasing an additional 627,918 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 204.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 889,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $180,674,000 after buying an additional 597,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1,037.7% during the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 596,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,721,000 after purchasing an additional 544,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Cindy L. Davis bought 1,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $109.76 per share, for a total transaction of $200,312.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,198.40. This trade represents a 15.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total value of $32,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,083.48. The trade was a 2.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DECK shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. KGI Securities upgraded Deckers Outdoor to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of DECK opened at $119.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.32. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 52-week low of $93.72 and a 52-week high of $223.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $964.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.45 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 19.42%.The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.