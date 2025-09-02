Comparing Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) and SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB)

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) and Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.8% of SouthState shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.6% of Atlantic Union Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of SouthState shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Atlantic Union Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SouthState and Atlantic Union Bankshares”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SouthState $2.12 billion 4.87 $534.78 million $6.71 15.21 Atlantic Union Bankshares $1.05 billion 4.84 $209.13 million $2.06 17.35

SouthState has higher revenue and earnings than Atlantic Union Bankshares. SouthState is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlantic Union Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SouthState and Atlantic Union Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SouthState 22.38% 9.62% 1.21% Atlantic Union Bankshares 15.53% 8.50% 1.06%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for SouthState and Atlantic Union Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SouthState 0 1 8 2 3.09 Atlantic Union Bankshares 0 2 3 1 2.83

SouthState presently has a consensus price target of $115.27, indicating a potential upside of 12.97%. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a consensus price target of $38.33, indicating a potential upside of 7.22%. Given SouthState’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SouthState is more favorable than Atlantic Union Bankshares.

Volatility and Risk

SouthState has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlantic Union Bankshares has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

SouthState pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Atlantic Union Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. SouthState pays out 35.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Atlantic Union Bankshares pays out 66.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. SouthState has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years and Atlantic Union Bankshares has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years. Atlantic Union Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

SouthState beats Atlantic Union Bankshares on 14 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SouthState

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services. The company also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment, as well as business, agriculture, real estate-secured (mortgage), home improvement, and manufactured housing loans. In addition, it provides debit card, mobile services, funds transfer products and services, and treasury management services comprising merchant, automated clearing house, lock-box, remote deposit capture, and other treasury services, as well as asset and wealth management, and other fiduciary and private banking services. Further, the company offers safe deposit boxes, bank money orders, wire transfer, brokerage services, and alternative investment products, including annuities, mutual funds, and trust management services; and credit cards, letters of credit, and home equity lines of credit. The company also serves its customers through online, mobile, and telephone banking platforms. The company was formerly known as First Financial Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to SouthState Corporation in July 2013. SouthState Corporation was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services. It also provides loans for commercial, industrial, residential mortgage, and consumer purposes, as well as debit and credit cards. In addition, it provides treasury management and capital market, wealth management, private banking, trust, financial and retirement planning, brokerage, investment management, equipment finance, mortgage banking, and insurance products and services. The company offers products and services through full-service branches and ATMs, as well as through its mobile and internet banking. The company was formerly known as Union Bankshares Corporation and changed its name to Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation in May 2019. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.

