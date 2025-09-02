Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Has $4.90 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF $SPTL

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,573 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $4,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,644,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,819,000 after buying an additional 490,637 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 138,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 13,073 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 220,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 79,261 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 77,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 35,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 119,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of SPTL opened at $26.22 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $29.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.40.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

