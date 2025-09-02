Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires 54,114 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 239.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,114 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of C. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $96.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.88. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.51 and a 1-year high of $97.49. The stock has a market cap of $177.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.41.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.35. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.44%.The business had revenue of $21.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citigroup news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,456. This trade represents a 58.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on C. Cowen began coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Citigroup from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Dbs Bank upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Citigroup from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $77.00 target price on Citigroup in a report on Monday, July 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.54.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Citigroup

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.