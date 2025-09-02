59,694 Shares in Pentair plc $PNR Acquired by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 59,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Pentair by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 22,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 384,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,711,000 after acquiring an additional 79,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 494,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Pentair stock opened at $107.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.21. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $74.25 and a twelve month high of $110.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.08.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Pentair had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Pentair has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.160-1.20 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.750-4.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.36.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

