Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $759.76 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 52 week low of $488.45 and a 52 week high of $773.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $725.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $663.37. The firm has a market cap of $97.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.79%.The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $717.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Argus set a $680.00 price objective on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $831.00 price objective (up previously from $709.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $768.71.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Matthew A. Jacobson sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.06, for a total value of $421,509.50. Following the sale, the vice president owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,060. The trade was a 36.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.66, for a total value of $3,195,130.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $9,612,499.20. This represents a 24.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,039 shares of company stock worth $10,356,566. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

