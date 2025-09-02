Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires 302,535 Shares of Laureate Education $LAUR

Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 1,099.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302,535 shares during the quarter. Laureate Education makes up 0.3% of Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.22% of Laureate Education worth $6,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Laureate Education by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Laureate Education by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Laureate Education by 1.5% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 52,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Laureate Education by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Laureate Education by 4.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LAUR shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Laureate Education from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of LAUR stock opened at $27.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Laureate Education has a 12 month low of $14.45 and a 12 month high of $27.63.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. Laureate Education had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 29.46%. The firm had revenue of $524.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Laureate Education has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Laureate Education will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

