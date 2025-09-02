Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Holdings Increased by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 255.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,232 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $6,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,588,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,577,311,000 after buying an additional 1,697,945 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 22,312,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,992,994,000 after purchasing an additional 554,388 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,624,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,677,124,000 after purchasing an additional 834,274 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,143,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,426,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 10,839,362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $968,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,461 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total transaction of $424,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,959,328.37. This trade represents a 17.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $1,811,459.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,268. The trade was a 42.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,586 shares of company stock valued at $18,925,509. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Price Performance

NYSE BSX opened at $105.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $156.41 billion, a PE ratio of 62.83, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.65. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1 year low of $79.53 and a 1 year high of $108.94.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 13.55%.The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.