1248 Management LLC Makes New Investment in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK

1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% during the first quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.8% during the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 9.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $74.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.91 and a 52 week high of $110.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.88.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.70. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.550-4.750 EPS. Analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 104.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.40.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

